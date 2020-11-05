Gwendoline Agnes Marshall

A Memorial was held in Lethbridge, AB with her family. Another celebration of her Life will be held at the Prince Rupert Fellowship Church. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10th @ Noon – 1 pm.
Please RSVP to office@prfellowship.ca because of Covid-19 restrictions and please wear a mask.
Names and phone numbers will be taken for contact tracing purposes. You can also visit www.prfellowship.ca or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/prfellowship or through Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/ Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries