Remembering George David Wright, Jr., much loved son, brother, father, grandpa, and friend. Following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer George passed away peacefully in Kamloops, BC, with his family by his side. George was born in Pine Falls, MB to George and Hilda Wright.

George was a devoted and caring son and proud Bumpa who loved spending time with his family. He was a talented artist who captured his passions for the outdoors through his art. George spent many years riding his Harley, hunting, shooting and fishing. Being outdoors brought great peace to this gentle soul whose quick wit and ready smile was always there regardless of what he faced in his life.

George spent his working career as a longshoreman local 505, in Prince Rupert, where he made many lifelong friends.

George was predeceased by his father George, stepmother Lori and his son Dan. George is survived by his mother Hilda, daughters Michelle (Kris, Alyssa, Chloe, Paige), Crystal (Ted), and his son Brent (Sam, Marquis, Brooklyn). Dearest brother of Lynda (John), Bonnie (Peter), Donna (Dave), Debbie, Mary (Andy), and Zane (Julia) and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for George on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Prince Rupert Golf Club.