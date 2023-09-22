Alexander Charles McKay













In Loving Memory ~

The family of Alexander Charles McKay of Prince Rupert, BC, is sad to announce his passing at the age of 68.

Alex, known to many as “Bimbo”, will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Alex’s family extends many thank you’s to Dr. Abusnina and the staff at Acropolis Manor.

Alex will be cremated and placed to rest at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the McKay family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.