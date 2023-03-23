Public Notice Logo

March 23, 2023

Take Notice That:

Take notice of the solemn public declaration of faith of David Anthony Robinson as expressed in the document titled “Public Declaration of Faith,” that is affirmed on March 20, 2023.

Requests for electronic copies of the above-mentioned Public Declaration of Faith may be made in writing and addressed to superdave0563@yahoo.ca. Please enter the word “Request” in the subject line of the email. Requests will be considered only if received not later than 30 days after publication of the last notice.

