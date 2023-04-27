Public Notice Logo

April 27, 2023

Public Notice – Declaration of Faith

Take Notice That:

Take notice of the solemn public declaration of faith of Kristi Fall Ludwikowski as expressed in the document titled “Public Declaration of Faith,” that is affirmed on April 24, 2023. Requests for electronic copies of the above-mentioned Public Declaration of Faith may be made in writing and addressed to kristifall@yahoo.ca. Please enter the word “Request” in the subject line of the email. Requests will be considered only if received not later than 30 days after publication of the last notice.

