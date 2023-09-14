DISTRICT OF PORT EDWARD

NOTICE OF TAX SALE

Monday, September 25, 2023

10:00 a.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building

770 Pacific Avenue, Port Edward, BC

Pursuant to Section 254 of the Community Charter and Section 645 of the Local Government Act, NOTICE is hereby given that the following properties and any improvements situated thereon will be sold at a tax sale unless payment in full for DELINQUENT TAXES plus INTEREST accrued to the date payment, is received prior to the TAX SALE.

The upset price is the minimum price acceptable and is the starting point for bidding during the sale. The highest bid above the upset price will be accepted. The successful bidder must pay by cash or certified cheque at the time of purchase.

The District of Port Edward has not attempted to verify the condition of the properties being offered for TAX SALE and prospective purchasers should confirm on their own, any information on which their decision to purchase the property is contingent.

Purchaser should note that the TAX SALE is not final, that the purchase is subject to redemption by the owner until September 25, 2024, and the purchase of a TAX SALE PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO REAL ESTATE TAXES under the Property Tax Act (on the fair market value on the property) plus applicable taxes at the time of the transfer of title (at the end of the redemption period).

