CITY OF PRINCE RUPERT

Notice of Permissive Tax Exemptions 2024 to 2027

Pursuant to Section 227 of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given that Prince Rupert City Council is considering adopting proposed Permissive Property Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 3521, 2023. If adopted by Council, the following properties would be exempt from property taxation for the years 2024-2027 in the following amounts:

The estimated annual exemption for future years is expected to be approximately the same as the 2024 exemption for all properties.

If you have any questions, or for further information, please contact Corinne Bomben, Chief Financial Officer, 250-627-0935.