Public Notice Logo

October 12, 2023

Notice of a Proposed Tariff Revision

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Prince Rupert Port Authority hereby provides notice of a proposed tariff revision set out below:

FEE INCREASE:

Harbour dues – Increase harbour dues by 5.2%.

Anchorage Fees – No change, schedule to remain $0.00.

Wharfage Fees – 5.2% increase applied to container wharfage fees and for all cargoes not otherwise specified.

Lighterage Fees – 5.2% increase applied to project cargo, logs and all cargoes not otherwise specified.

Berthage Fees – Increase berthage fees by 5.2% for both working and non-working periods.

Water Service Fees – Increase water service fees by 5.2%. This proposed tariff revision will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

For your convenience the proposed tariff has been posted to our website at: www.rupertport.com/port-tariff

Persons interested in making representation in writing to the Port Authority about the proposed tariff may do so by December 11, 2023 by writing to:

Prince Rupert Port Authority

200 – 215 Cow Bay Road,

Prince Rupert, BC V8J 1A2, Canada

Phone: 250-627-8899 |

Fax: 250-627-8980

Email: business@rupertport.com

Prince Rupert Port Authority Logo

Just Posted

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Mayor Herb Pond say the proposed roundabout will replace the notoriously complicated McBride and 2nd Ave W intersection. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Roundabout to replace 2nd Ave and McBride intersection in Prince Rupert

54-40 will play two shows in Prince Rupert Oct. 20 and 21. (Photo supplied)
Canadian alt-rock royalty on deck for two Lester Centre shows

The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)
Rock slide slows down Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Nicholas John’s “Harmony in Diversity” piece won the $10,000 prize to paint the RCMP’s new detachment. (Photo contributed)
Local artist chosen to decorate new Prince Rupert RCMP detachment