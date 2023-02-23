Public Notice Logo

February 23, 2023

May 1 – Incoming Tariff Revision

The Prince Rupert Port Authority hereby provides notice of a proposed tariff revision set out below:

This proposed tariff revision will come into effect on May 1, 2023.

1) Tariff Schedule and Structural Change:

a: Removal of Schedule 6 Dockage

i) Removal of this Schedule is being done as PRPA will no longer be the terminal operator.

b: Removal of Schedule 7 Services and Facilities Fees

i) Removal of this Schedule is being done as PRPA will no longer be the terminal operator.

For your convenience, the proposed tariff has been posted to our website at www.rupertport.com

Alternatively, if you would prefer to receive a paper copy, please contact us at the address below. Persons interested in making representation in writing to the Port Authority about the proposed tariff may do so by writing to:

Prince Rupert Port Authority

200 – 215 Cow Bay Road, Prince Rupert BC Canada V8J 1A2 Phone: 250-627-8899 Fax: 250-627-8980

Email: business@rupertport.com

