Legal Notice Land Act Logo

September 14, 2023

Land Act: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Land Act: 

Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that Colas Western Canada Inc. from Surrey, BC, have applied to the Ministry of Forests, Smithers, for a Licence of Occupation for an Electric Power Line situated on Provincial Crown land located in the vicinity of the Ridley Island Corridor.

The Lands File for this application is 6409440. Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ to view the application and submit comments online. Alternatively, written comments can be directed to the Senior Authorizations Specialist, Ministry of Forests, at Bag 5000 – 3726 Alfred Ave, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0. Comments will be received by the Ministry of Forests up to October 19, 2023. The Ministry of Forests may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor at Ministry of Forests Office in Smithers.

Just Posted

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace

Skeena Sawmills in 2019. Skeena Sawmills now stands idle, a stark symbol of the company’s escalating financial challenges that have led to bankruptcy petitions and mounting debts. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Skeena Sawmills and affiliates face bankruptcy with debts over $143 million

B.C. United Skeena MLA Ellis Ross stands at the corner of Greig Ave. and Clinton St. in Terrace on Sept. 8. Ross is advocating for a culturally-focused detox centre near the city, emphasizing the urgency in addressing the region’s increasing substance abuse issues. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
B.C. MLAs push for Indigenous-led detox centre in Terrace

Pop-up banner image