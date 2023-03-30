Public Notice Logo

March 30, 2023

BC Hydro Tariff Supplement No. 74, Prince Rupert Grain Ltd.

Pursuant to BC Hydro Tariff Supplement No.74, Prince Rupert Grain Ltd. hereby gives public notice that as a result of an increase in higher operating equipment requirements due to larger throughput volumes, the company is requesting BC Hydro to transfer the company’s plant to tariff 1823A effective November 1, 2022.

Previous story
Public Notice

Just Posted

A view of the waterfront from Daajing Giids in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids to provide update on wastewater treatment plans

RCMP arrive at the 44.5 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on March 29 to execute a warrant obtained following an incident in which a Coastal GasLink worker was allegedly swarmed by a group of masked individuals on March 26. (Yintah Access video screen capture)
5 people arrested as police investigate alleged swarming of Coastal GasLink worker

CityWest announced a two-time $500,000 payment to the City of Prince Rupert to be made over the next two years to assist with the draft 2023 municipal budget and proposed 15.7 per cent property tax increase, (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest pledges $1M to Prince Rupert to soothe proposed 15.7 municipal tax increase wound

Improvements to the Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant are part of a three-year plan to return it and next-door Skeena Sawmills sawmill back to profitability. (Staff photo)
Terrace backs bid for Skeena Sawmills provincial aid package

Pop-up banner image