Pursuant to BC Hydro Tariff Supplement No.74, Prince Rupert Grain Ltd. hereby gives public notice that as a result of an increase in higher operating equipment requirements due to larger throughput volumes, the company is requesting BC Hydro to transfer the company’s plant to tariff 1823A effective November 1, 2022.
