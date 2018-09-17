Leon Nepper, photographed by the News in 2013, has been arrested by Whitehorse RCMP in connection to a targeted mail bomb incident in Port Alice, B.C., on Sept. 11. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

A Whitehorse man charged with allegedly mailing an exploding package to his brother in Port Alice, B.C., last week made another brief appearance in territorial court the afternoon of Sept. 17.

Leon Nepper, 73, was arrested at an apartment building at Fourth Avenue and Lambert Street on Sept. 13 and charged with one count each of sending an explosive substance to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

The charges are related to an incident where Nepper’s brother, Roger, and his brother’s wife, Shirley Bowick, were injured after a package delivered to their Port Alice home on Sept. 11 exploded. Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife received minor burns.

Nepper made his first appearance in court Sept. 14.

Wearing a loose grey sweatshirt, Nepper appeared frail during his Sept. 17 appearance before territorial chief judge Karen Ruddy, walking slowly into the prisoner’s box and gripping the door for support as he sat down.

Crown attorney Ludovic Gouaillier quickly asked for the matter to be adjourned for another three days. The case was becoming “more complex for many reasons,” Gouaillier said, in part because the investigation is now a “trans-jurisdictional matter” with authorities in both British Columbia and the Yukon working on it.

Gouaillier hinted that “more serious charges” may be laid in the future, but said that, at the moment, investigators are still working on gathering and sharing evidence.

Nepper’s lawyer, Robert Dick, said he had no objection to an adjournment, adding that he would have asked for one anyway to prepare for Nepper’s bail application.

Nepper was returned to custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 20.

The News profiled Nepper in 2013. At the time, his home in Tagish had burned down and he told the News that he couldn’t afford to rebuild it. instead, he said he was going to stay with his brother and sister-in-law on Vancouver Island.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com.

Previous story
Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities
Next story
Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Just Posted

Record breaking 6,700 lbs food collected at Thanksgiving drive

Prince Rupert residents donate the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys to food bank

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

Rupertites medal at BC55+ Games

The city’s swim and archery teams brought home a combined 26 medals

WEB POLL: Do you feel safe on Butze Rapids Trail?

A woman called police after her dog was attacked on the Prince Rupert trail last Friday

Heart of Our City: Mike Collins builds dreams

Collins has built more than 480 boats in Prince Rupert, B.C.

More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

Teen Terrace runners first to finish 5km and 10km, Prince Rupert runner wins 21km race

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

Most Read