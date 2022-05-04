Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yukon hydrologist concerned about flood risk after cold April, record snowpacks

Rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise

The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

Holly Goulding says spring weather is critical to predicting the flood risk.

She says the best-case scenario is a gradual snowmelt, because rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Goulding says cold temperatures in early and mid-April resulted in delayed snowmelt and the flood potential is “actively evolving.”

She says the period from mid-May to the end of June will be critical, and the territory will be watching water levels and flow closely so they are prepared to respond if flooding occurs.

The Yukon government says it is working with communities that may be impacted to prepare them for possible flooding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

B.C. Floods 2021Yukon

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

A production of the Vagina Monologues was a sold-out show at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on April 29. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)
Vagina Monologues sold out in Prince Rupert

A graph showing some results of a recent survey about changing the name of the Village of Queen Charlotte. (Image supplied)
Village of Queen Charlotte name survey results are in

A bulldozed Belmont Hotel still smoulders on May 2 more than 15 hours after an initial Prince Rupert Fire Rescue call out to the adjacent building Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Aftermath of Belmont Hotel fire in Prince Rupert

A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Belmont Hotel burns in downtown building fire