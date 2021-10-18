Rick Leach, manager of Prince Rupert Regional Airport, is leaving YPR to move to Seattle on Oct. 15. He is seen welcoming back the Air Canada crew on June 25 after COVID-19 shut down commercial flights. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

YPR manager leaves after four years

Rick Leach heads to Seattle

Prince Rupert Regional Airport Manager, Rick Leach, is flying off to greener pastures, leaving the pilot seat empty, after a little more than four years on board.

Leach, told The Northern View, he is moving to Seattle, Washington to take a managing directors position in a firm associated with Alaskan Airlines.

“So it’s a good opportunity for me and my wife, and we decided to take them up on their offer. You know, it’s nothing, like oh, it’s awful here and I have to leave. Nothing along those lines at all.”

Leach said he provided ample notice, at the beginning of the month, to the city and the airport board that his last day at the helm would be Oct. 15.

“I have not been made privy of what their next steps are going to be, but I am assuming they would conduct a search and look for a replacement,” he said. “As far as I am aware no decisions have been made yet as to succession.”

He said while COVID-19 has proven challenging, he is proud of the improvements made during his time at the airport.

“I wish the community well. I managed to fix what needed to be fixed and then improve the customer service portion of it, and there’s still more work to be done there,” Leach said.

 
