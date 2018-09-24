Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

Yowza! Twerk! Bestie! Zomboid!

Facepalm. Ew.

You can impress your friends and annoy your family by citing these and 294 new other official Scrabble words, just released by Merriam-Webster.

“Players will now be able to rack up points with a variety of words that have entered the language recently, including: bitcoin, hivemind, listicle, aquafaba, bibimbap, sriracha, puggle, beatdown, macaron, zomboid, sheeple, yowza, bokeh, and qapik, a Q word that can be formed without using the letter U,” Merriam-Webster said in a news release Monday.

“We’re excited to bring the game into its next decade with hundreds of current words like facepalm and emoji,” says Jonathan Berkowitz, president of Hasbro Brands, maker of Scrabble.

Of special note to Scrabble players is the addition of ‘OK’ to the dictionary.

Here’s a list of some other new Scrabble words released by Merriam-Webster:

Frowny: Showing a frown

Bestie: A person who someone likes very much

Bizjet: A small airplane used for business

Qapik: A form of Azerbaijan currency

Ew: Used to express disgust

Ew joins another 106 two-letter words, the news release says, including: aa, ab, ad, ae, ag, ah, ai, al, am, an, ar, as, at, aw, ax, ay, ba, be, bi, bo, by, da, de, do, ed, ef, eh, el, em, en, er, es, et, ex, fa, fe, gi, go, ha, he, hi, hm, ho, id, if, in, is, it, jo, ka, ki, la, li, lo, ma, me, mi, mm, mo, mu, my, na, ne, no, nu, od, oe, of, oh, oi, ok, om, on, op, or, os, ow, ox, oy, pa, pe, pi, po, qi, re, sh, si, so, ta, te, ti, to, uh, um, un, up, us, ut, we, wo, xi, xu, ya, ye, yo, and za.

Twerk: To dance by shaking the buttocks while squatting

Arancini: Balls of cooked rice

Beatdown: An overwhelming defeat

Zomboid: Resembling zombies

