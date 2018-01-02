Year in Review: September 2017

A landslide on Mt Hays has washed out approximately 30 metres of road just before the trail lookout. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Nexen drops its LNG project from Digby

The liquefied natural gas project proposed for Digby Island ended its run next to the Dodge Cove community, citing that the “current macroeconomic environment does not currently support the partners’ vision” to develop a large LNG site. After four years of Aurora LNG exploring shipping liquefied natural gas from Digby Island, project partners announced their decision to stop the project on Sept. 14. If it had gone forward, the project was expected to cost up to $20 billion and ship 24 million metric tonnes of LNG annually.

READ MORE: Aurora LNG backs out

Tamara’s Walk ends at doors of MMIWG Inquiry

Walking for the missing and murdered, Gladys Radek and friends walked from Prince Rupert to Smithers on the 12th anniversary of Tamara Lynn Chipman going missing on Highway 16. The long-distance walk ended at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry in Smithers, which was held from Sept. 26 to 28 to hear from community members and families of victims.

READ MORE: Walking the Highway of Tears for a woman who went missing 12 years ago from Prince Rupert

New BC Transit buses

BC Transit announced five new buses will be added to the fleet serving Prince Rupert and Port Edward at the price of $1.64 million, with funding from the province, federal government and the municipality. New features on the buses include CCTV security cameras, bike racks, space for mobility aids and two doors on each. The 30-foot buses will accommodate 44 passengers in total, while the 35-foot bus can handle 54.

READ MORE: Five modern BC Transit buses to replace vintage fleet

Fairview employees hospitalized

Eleven Fairview employees were treated for symptoms of respiratory and eye irritation at the hospital at approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 3. Containter terminal operations were temporarily suspended and workers were evacuated, but no contaminants were found. Normal operations resumed on Sept. 5 after two separate onsite assessments found no inhalation hazard to the community.

READ MORE: Fairview Terminal halts operations after incident involving 11 workers

Landslide on Mount Hays

After a heavy rainfall, a 30-metre wide landslide on Mount Hays blocked road access just before the trail lookout. A maintenance crew was forced to turn around because of a heavy build-up of fallen trees and roots.

READ MORE: Landslide on Mount Hays blocks road access

Greenhouse plants roots in Metlakatla

After two years in the making, the $93,200 community greenhouse project in Metlakatla opened its doors with plans to grow fresh vegetables for the Meals on Wheels program. The funding came from the Port of Prince Rupert’s Community Investment Fund and the Metlakatla Governing Council. The greenhouse is outfitted with double walls for insulation, hanging baskets and cedar boxes for vegetables.

READ MORE: Community greenhouse encourages green thumbs in Metlakatla

Don Krusel retires

After 25 years as the Port of Prince Rupert’s president and CEO, Don Krusel announced his retirement. In 1987, he joined the port as the chief financial officer and became the CEO and president in 1992. During his career, Krusel oversaw the Fairview Terminal’s conversion to a container terminal, the development of the Northland Cruise Terminal, Ridley Island Road Rail Utility Corridor, Ridley Island cargo facility and the Westview Pellet Export Terminal. He is credited with helping Prince Rupert reach its potential as a global trade corridor.

READ MORE: Krusel announces retirement

Chief Elmer Derrick passes away

The Hereditary Chief and director of the Prince Rupert Port Authority passed away peacefully at 69 years old on Sept. 22, surrounded by family. He was actively involved on several board of directors over the years, including Gitxsan Resources Trust, Ridley Island Terminals Inc. and BC Hydro. Derrick was known as the chief negotiator for the Gitxsan Treaty Society, helping to reach a $7 million agreement to end his band’s opposition to the Northern Gateway pipeline.

READ MORE: Chief Elmer Derrick, director of port authority board, passes away

Tourist bus stolen

A tourist bus was stolen from a hotel parking lot on Sept. 6 at 3 a.m. leaving tire streaks along a freshly paved Third Avenue. One suspect was arrested and the bus was found with two of its tires significantly damaged. As a result, the bus was inoperable, so Charter Bus Lines had a local carrier pick the tourists up from their hotel to take them to the ferry terminal.

READ MORE: Tourist bus stolen from hotel parking lot



