Christine Franes, District Principal of Learning Services, explains the gender-neutral washrooms in school district 52. (Keili Bartlett / the Northern View)

Year in Review: October 2017

Suspected herbicide use by CN, Wolverine open house and Canada C3’s epic 150-day voyage

Vegas shooting

Four Rupertites survived the hail of gunfire in the Las Vegas massacre on Oct. 1. Former auxiliary RCMP officer Dwayne MacNeill and firefighter and emergency responder Gordon Davis helped usher hundreds of concertgoers to safety. The Las Vegas shooting is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 59 people were killed and 527 more were injured by a lone shooter who was stationed in a hotel overlooking the venue.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert residents survive and help others in Vegas mass shooting

Gender neutral washrooms

School District 52 opened a gender-neutral washroom in every school to support students, staff and visitors. The request came from the Gay Lesbian or Whatever (GLOW) student club who wanted to make the school buildings a more welcoming place for all. New signs in English and Sm’algyax were installed outside single-stall facilities.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert opens a gender-neutral washroom in every school

Lelu totem pole raised

A totem pole was raised on Lelu Island after the LNG project came to an end. Approximately 100 people were on Lelu Island for the ceremony on territory that the Prince Rupert Port Authority said is claimed by federal Crown land. The occupation of the island began in 2015 where Petronas’s proposed LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal was to be built.

READ MORE: Totem pole raised on Lelu after LNG project falls

Stone for homeless WWII vet

Twenty-two years after his death, Earl Corliss was finally laid to rest on Feb. 24 with full military honours. Months later, a grave marker for Corliss and his wife was placed on their grave site. The Northern View’s Shannon Lough helped reconnect Corliss’s family with his ashes and contacted the Last Post Fund to provide the grave marker to honour the WWII vet who spent the final years of his life homeless in Prince Rupert.

Read Lough’s three-piece story: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and the final piece.

Wolverine opens up to the public

Wolverine Terminal’s marine fuel service project held an open house in Prince Rupert on Oct. 17 to reveal the project proposed for the south end of the Westview Wood Pellet Terminal. Residents living close to the proposed site brought questions about the risk of fire, odours and noise that may come from the facility. Approximately 13 full-time jobs are expected to be created if the project goes through. Wolverine Terminals is aiming for regulatory approval by mid-2018 and to be operational by mid-2019.

READ MORE: Wolverine’s first open house

Youth to be charged with murder

On Oct. 18, a 69-year-old couple were stabbed early in the morning. The man died at the scene, and the woman died of her injuries in the hospital several days later. A youth is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

READ MORE: Youth to be charged for second-degree murder and attempted murder

Lucky Rupertite boards the Canada C3

Cyndi Peal was offered the chance of a lifetime — a trip aboard the Canada C3 icebreaker during its journey around the three coasts of the country. During her voyage from Prince Rupert to Bella Bella, Peal shared her experiences of reconciliation and disembarked 10 days later.

READ MORE: Making connections on and off the Canada C3

CN herbicide use investigated

After a trail of dead plants were discovered lining CN rail tracks between Terrace and Prince Rupert — along the fish bearing Skeena River — an investigation was launched. CN had an expired Pest Management Plan that required a five-metre buffer near fish-bearing water. The Ministry of Environment and the T. Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation are looking into which herbicides were used by the company.

READ MORE: Province investigates complaints on CN’s use of herbicide next to the Skeena

 

On Sept. 27, cemetery caretaker, Darrell Pearson, laid Earl Corliss’ stone in place at Fairview Cemetery. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A line of dead vegetation next to CN’s rail line near the Skeena River prompted Luanne Roth to notify the Ministry of Environment. (Photo submitted by T. Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation)

