Year in Review: November 2017

Since the first tent pole was raised next to city hall two weeks ago many more tents have set up around the municipal grounds. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Pembina to open propane plant on Watson Island

The City of Prince Rupert announced Pembina will build a $270-million propane export terminal on the decommissioned Watson Island — the site of the former pulp mill that shut down in 2001. The terminal is expected to be in service by mid-2020 when it will export 25,000 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) a day. The company plans to hire up to 200 people for the construction phase of the project and 20 to 30 full-time positions once the terminal is operational. The city will make revenue from leasing the land to Pembina, making this the first time Watson Island has been profitable for Prince Rupert in years.

Rangers restore WWII monument

Just before Remembrance Day, Canadian Rangers restored a forgotten World War II monument, a cairn dedicated to the only known soldier to be killed in Prince Rupert during the war. Rangers cleared a path to the site in the woods across from the industrial park. Private Allan Olsen was a member of the Midland Regiment of Ontario and stationed in Prince Rupert when the Bren gun carrier he was driving rolled over during a patrol. Olsen was 22 years old at the time of his death.

Tent City and new emergency winter shelter

Tents went up on Nov. 8 outside City Hall in a protest to bring awareness to the homelessness issue in Prince Rupert. On Nov. 23, a new emergency winter shelter opened up with 25 beds after receiving support from the provincial government, the North Coast Transition Society and many other community members. The shelter will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Man dies after being struck by a vehicle on Ninth and McBride

A man was clearing debris scattered across the road when he was hit by a vehicle turning onto Ninth Avenue West from McBride Street. The 67-year-old man died from his injuries after being airlifted to the Vancouver Hospital. He was one of 11 people hit by vehicles in 2017.

Lax Kw’alaams members get $2,000 from LNG

The $2000 one-time payment for each Lax Kw’alaams band member comes from benefits of the negotiations for the Pacific NorthWest LNG and the province. The agreement also included the transfer of some lands and money for training, cultural and environmental protection and member development. Members need to have their contact information up to date and apply by Feb. 28, 2018, to receive the sum.

Armed robbery at PJ’s

On Nov. 7, PJ’s Park Avenue Foods was robbed by people wielding a machete and an aluminium baseball bat. The robbers wore black and white bandanas and another wore a skull mask. They demanded items from the convenience store and were then chased down a nearby trail. Three of the four individuals involved are in custody as RCMP continue their search for the fourth suspect.

