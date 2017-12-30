A marijuana grow-op was discovered at 6th Avenue East and West in May 2017. (File photo)

Year in Review: May 2017

A drug raid, end-of-life care upgrades and other Prince Rupert news for May

Drug lab raided

RCMP are still searching for two people from Prince Rupert in connection to a drug lab and pot grow-op found in homes on Sixth Avenue East and West. A search revealed multiple drug-related items and approximately 215 grams of butane honey oil, known as shatter, which is a highly potent form of marijuana that contains as much as 80 per cent THC.

More early voters

Advanced voting polls in the North Coast had a 25 per cent increase between May 8 and May 11, although the total amount of voters in the region decreased by five per cent since the last provincial election. Meanwhile, some electoral cards instructed Prince Rupert residents to vote at the wrong polling station. Four or five residences received cards telling them to vote at the Port Edward Community Centre when it should have read the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. Similarly, an advertisement in the Northern View listed a polling station in Prince Rupert that was actually located in Metlakatla.

READ MORE: Advanced voter turnout up 25 per cent on the North Coast

Emissions too high for 2020

City emissions likely won’t meet the 2020 emissions target, as they were still 16 per cent above target. An updated Community Energy and Emissions Plan was developed to help make a 12.5 per cent reduction a reality in the next five years. While it would still be short of the proposed goals outlined in the 2008 Official Community Plan, future changes could include 30 km/hr speed limits in parts of Prince Rupert, anti-idling campaigns and supporting local food production.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert lagging behind GHG emissions targets

Upgrade for hatchery

Pacific Northwest LNG gave the Oldfield Creek Hatchery $75,000 to upgrade 30-year-old equipment. While the hatchery raises a total of approximately 145,000 salmon every year, the facility has the capacity to raise more than 660,000. Funding will go toward rebuilding the outside rearing area and an operations vehicle.

End-of-life care upgrade

Two rooms in the hospital are fitted for end-of-life care by the Hospice Society and the Palliative Room Upgrade Project, by the Port of Prince Rupert and Northern Health. In less than a year, the rooms were renovated, given two overhead lifts and new furniture including more comfortable mattresses.

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

 

Judy Riddell is the president of the Prince Rupert Hospice Society, a volunteer-based organization that walks along with a patient at the end of their life and offers grief support for family members and friends. (Shannon Lough/The Northern View)

Previous story
Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Just Posted

Year in Review: May 2017

A drug raid, end-of-life care upgrades and other Prince Rupert news for May

In Our Opinion: Out with the old

A reflection on industry and CEO giants that left us in 2017 and what to look forward to in 2018

Heart Of Our City — Special delivery

Rotarian Chris Bromley helps drive community change in Prince Rupert

Sports in Review: April 2017

Liam McChesney makes U17 BC team and girls rugby team wins Shield Cup

Year in Review: April 2017

New flights and changes to airport authority board are highlights from April 2017 Prince Rupert news

This Week Podcast – Year In Review 1

In Episode 65 the hosts talk about the news and sports highlights of 2017 from inside a car

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Most Read