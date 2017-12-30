Year in Review: May 2017

Drug lab raided

RCMP are still searching for two people from Prince Rupert in connection to a drug lab and pot grow-op found in homes on Sixth Avenue East and West. A search revealed multiple drug-related items and approximately 215 grams of butane honey oil, known as shatter, which is a highly potent form of marijuana that contains as much as 80 per cent THC.

More early voters

Advanced voting polls in the North Coast had a 25 per cent increase between May 8 and May 11, although the total amount of voters in the region decreased by five per cent since the last provincial election. Meanwhile, some electoral cards instructed Prince Rupert residents to vote at the wrong polling station. Four or five residences received cards telling them to vote at the Port Edward Community Centre when it should have read the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. Similarly, an advertisement in the Northern View listed a polling station in Prince Rupert that was actually located in Metlakatla.

READ MORE: Advanced voter turnout up 25 per cent on the North Coast

Emissions too high for 2020

City emissions likely won’t meet the 2020 emissions target, as they were still 16 per cent above target. An updated Community Energy and Emissions Plan was developed to help make a 12.5 per cent reduction a reality in the next five years. While it would still be short of the proposed goals outlined in the 2008 Official Community Plan, future changes could include 30 km/hr speed limits in parts of Prince Rupert, anti-idling campaigns and supporting local food production.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert lagging behind GHG emissions targets

Upgrade for hatchery

Pacific Northwest LNG gave the Oldfield Creek Hatchery $75,000 to upgrade 30-year-old equipment. While the hatchery raises a total of approximately 145,000 salmon every year, the facility has the capacity to raise more than 660,000. Funding will go toward rebuilding the outside rearing area and an operations vehicle.

End-of-life care upgrade

Two rooms in the hospital are fitted for end-of-life care by the Hospice Society and the Palliative Room Upgrade Project, by the Port of Prince Rupert and Northern Health. In less than a year, the rooms were renovated, given two overhead lifts and new furniture including more comfortable mattresses.

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter