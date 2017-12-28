Sheryl Sadorski-Gordon with her son Jacob spending time together over March Break. Sheryl is the first recipient in B.C. to receive the Medal of Courage from the Canadian Cancer Society. (File photo)

Year in Review: March 2017

Rupertite awarded Medal of Courage and Watson Island mostly decommissioned

Watson Island mostly decommissioned

The City of Prince Rupert announced 80 per cent of the Skeena Cellulose Pulp Mill was decommissioned by the beginning of March 2017, with the rest to be completed by the fall. Mayor Lee Brain said 95 per cent of the materials collected will be recycled. The process to decommission the island’s former pulp mill began in 2015.

READ MORE: Eighty per cent of Watson Island decommissioned

Shell cancels Rupert Project

Shell’s proposed LNG (liquified natural gas) project on Ridley Island isn’t going forward. The project was put on hold in 2014 by the BG Group. Once Shell acquired the company in 2016, the LNG project came under review as an asset. The plant would have produced 21 million metric tonnes per year, but its cancellation freed approximately 255 acres of Crown land under the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

READ MORE: Shell officially shelves its LNG project in Prince Rupert

Boat capsized, fisherman presumed dead

A fisherman aboard the Miss Cory, a boat based in Prince Rupert, was presumed dead after the fishing boat capsized three miles off Cape Lazo. On March 6 at 4 p.m. the coast guard was called to the scene. Four other crew members were rescued by nearby fishing vessels, and the rescue effort was called off after crews lost daylight.

READ MORE: Fisherman presumed drowned after Rupert-vessel sinks near Comox

Police vehicle hits man in crosswalk

A pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle while he was using the crosswalk. Ronald Sanford was hit near the Moby Dick Inn on March 25 at 10 p.m., breaking his leg, and causing head injuries and a black eye. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in struck pedestrian accident

Rupertite awarded Medal of Courage

Sheryl Sadorski-Gordon became the first person from B.C. to receive the Medal of Courage from the Canadian Cancer Society. For three years, she raised funds for Relay for Life while battling cervical cancer. In 2016, she raised $17,976 with her team. She passed away on May 16 , 2017.

Funds to replace dam

Prince Rupert was given $7.1 million from the provincial and federal governments to replace the 100-year-old dam and the city’s water facility. Prince Rupert Legacy Inc. will cover the remaining $1,460,300. The District of Port Edward’s funding is from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund to replace the sanitary and storm water pipes.

READ MORE: $7.1 million in grant funds awarded to Rupert water project


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Pembina plans on hosting job fairs for potential employees and contractors in North Coast communities in the future for its proposed Watson Island terminal. Contributed/Pembina photo

