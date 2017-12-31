Year in Review: June 2017

North Coast gets MLA in government
For the first time since 2005 the North Coast has an MLA in government after a non-confidence motion toppled the BC Liberal government. After six years as the premier, Christy Clark resigned as the party leader and MLA. On June 8, Jennifer Rice was sworn in as North Coast MLA and was named parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness on the 18th.
The future is fast with fibre-op
CityWest invests $10 million in fibre-to-the-home tech in Prince Rupert, allowing speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second. Current download speeds are 125 megabits per second. The company has already established the service in parts of Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Metlakatla. CEO Chris Marrett said it will take several years to install in Prince Rupert because of the city’s size.
Fire at Parkside Motel
Two rooms on the upper level of the Parkside Resort Motel were destroyed by a 1:55 a.m. fire, while two downstairs rooms had smoke and water damage. No one was injured in the fire, and the building was evacuated. Occupants were relocated to different motels.
Three distracted drivers in less than 30 minutes
During a road safety stop on Second Avenue West, Prince Rupert RCMP caught three distracted drivers in the span of 30 minutes. Roadside construction crews had been complaining about reckless driving during the repaving of Highway 16 along McBride Street, Second Avenue and Third Avenue. Speed, distracted driving and not obeying road closure signs had all been reported.
Body found on Mount Hays Trail
Joggers discovered a body at the base of Mount Hays on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. The RCMP said they did not believe the public was in danger.
Suspicious residence fire on Fulton Street
On the evening of June 6, a fire engulfed a multi-family home on the 800 block of Fulton Street. The police deemed the fire suspicious and sought two people seen leaving the scene in a small, dark SUV.
Play Here
McKay Street Park won the BCAA Play Here contest — earning $100,000 — for their design with votes from Prince Rupert residents.
More than 425,000 votes poured in, securing the prize for the city out of 10 competing communities. The funds will go toward building the proposed playground. Funds still have to be raised for the other portions of the design, which include a covered basketball court, covered skateboard park, community hall, picnic shelter, nature play area, dog park and an expansion of the community garden.
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter