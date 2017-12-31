North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice with Premier John Horgan after his inauguration at the Government House in Victoria. (Contributed by Allan Swanson)

Year in Review: June 2017

Multiple fires, MLA Jennifer Rice sworn in and other Prince Rupert news from June

North Coast gets MLA in government

For the first time since 2005 the North Coast has an MLA in government after a non-confidence motion toppled the BC Liberal government. After six years as the premier, Christy Clark resigned as the party leader and MLA. On June 8, Jennifer Rice was sworn in as North Coast MLA and was named parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness on the 18th.

READ MORE: North Coast MLA sworn in, Rice excited for the future

The future is fast with fibre-op

CityWest invests $10 million in fibre-to-the-home tech in Prince Rupert, allowing speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second. Current download speeds are 125 megabits per second. The company has already established the service in parts of Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Metlakatla. CEO Chris Marrett said it will take several years to install in Prince Rupert because of the city’s size.

READ MORE: Fibre fast future for the city

Fire at Parkside Motel

Two rooms on the upper level of the Parkside Resort Motel were destroyed by a 1:55 a.m. fire, while two downstairs rooms had smoke and water damage. No one was injured in the fire, and the building was evacuated. Occupants were relocated to different motels.

READ MORE: Parkside Resort Motel suffers early morning fire

Three distracted drivers in less than 30 minutes

During a road safety stop on Second Avenue West, Prince Rupert RCMP caught three distracted drivers in the span of 30 minutes. Roadside construction crews had been complaining about reckless driving during the repaving of Highway 16 along McBride Street, Second Avenue and Third Avenue. Speed, distracted driving and not obeying road closure signs had all been reported.

READ MORE: Distracted drivers caught in the act

Body found on Mount Hays Trail

Joggers discovered a body at the base of Mount Hays on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. The RCMP said they did not believe the public was in danger.

READ MORE: Body found in Mount Hays area

Suspicious residence fire on Fulton Street

On the evening of June 6, a fire engulfed a multi-family home on the 800 block of Fulton Street. The police deemed the fire suspicious and sought two people seen leaving the scene in a small, dark SUV.

READ MORE: Fulton Street fire considered suspicious by police

Play Here

McKay Street Park won the BCAA Play Here contest — earning $100,000 — for their design with votes from Prince Rupert residents.

More than 425,000 votes poured in, securing the prize for the city out of 10 competing communities. The funds will go toward building the proposed playground. Funds still have to be raised for the other portions of the design, which include a covered basketball court, covered skateboard park, community hall, picnic shelter, nature play area, dog park and an expansion of the community garden.

READ MORE: Community rallies, wins $100,000 for Mckay Street Park


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two units at the top floor suffered significant fire damage after a fire broke out Wednesday morning at Parkside Resort Motel. (File photo)

Aftermath of fire that destroyed a multi-family home on the 800-block of Fulton Street. (File photo)

Previous story
Year in Review: May 2017
Next story
Best news photographs of 2017

Just Posted

Jingle Rock raises $3,000 for Christmas Appeal

The annual student music concert in Prince Rupert raised money for the Salvation Army

Year in Review: June 2017

Multiple fires, MLA Jennifer Rice sworn in and other Prince Rupert news from June

17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby

Sports in Review: May 2017

Rupert Dancers earn scholarships at B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Year in Review: May 2017

A drug raid, end-of-life care upgrades and other Prince Rupert news for May

Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

Prince Rupert retired fisherman Norman Ostrom shares his favourite holiday recipe

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Most Read