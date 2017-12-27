Jewel Jerstad, Patty Forman, Lonnie Bryant, Crystal Lorette, Shauna Muir perform “With a little help from my friends” during the finale of Mermaid Cafe at the Lester Centre. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Year in Review: February 2017

LNG benefits agreement signed, gas leak and pot bylaw appear in news highlights

First Nations to benefit from LNG

Benefits from the proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project totalled $144.5 million for Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla after signing agreements with the province of B.C. The two nations also received 28.86 square kilometres of Crown land transfers. The province committed $50 million for transportation infrastructure once construction was to start, on top of the $20 million allocated to the Tuck Inlet road pavement. A profit of proceeds per tonne of liquified natural gas was also agreed upon by both nations.

READ MORE: LNG benefits agreement worth $144.5 million for Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla

Skinned animals found

A disturbing discovery was reported to the RCMP from the Rushbrook dock. Skinned animals were found floating in the water. They were thought to be cats, but at least one was a marten, trapped for its fur.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating skinned animals incident

Lost and found

Two lost hikers were located on Mount Hays by the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue. The hikers had a late start on the Kiwanis Trail and brought no equipment to summit in the dark. They were able to find cell phone range and call for help at 8:30 p.m. They were found without injuries at midnight and made it to the recovery trucks by 2 a.m.

Gas leak forces evacuation

CityWest employees were evacuated by firefighters after a vehicle backed into a gas metre, causing a gas leak. Once Pacific Northern Gas tested the metre and determined it was safe, employees were allowed back into the building. In the meantime, a portion of Second Street had been roped off.

READ MORE: Gas leak behind CityWest

City passes bylaw against recreational pot sales

Prince Rupert city council passes a temporary bylaw prohibiting recreational marijuana businesses in the area until federal and provincial legislation is in place. Although the bylaw was in place until Jan. 2018, it was later extended in Dec. with a sunset clause to allow council more preparation time until June 2018. Federal framework is expected to be announced at that time.

READ MORE: City plans to temporarily ban marijuana businesses


Employees at CityWest were evacuated after a gas leak. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

