Year in Review: December 2017

Crosswalk collisions raise concern

Eleven pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Prince Rupert in 2017 — seven of the pedestrians were in crosswalks. In November, a 67-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Ninth Avenue West and McBride Street. At a Dec. 11 council meeting, Mayor Lee Brain said that he has met with the regional manager for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and plans to have another meeting to discuss solutions in the new year.

Bus to Terrace announced

The Friendship House announced that it will run a $5 twice-a-week bus to Terrace. The new service will fill the gap left when the City of Prince Rupert opted out of the Highway 16 bus service launched by BC Transit to other northern communities. The route will start in mid-January 2018 with a brand new 15-passenger van purchased with a $90,000 grant from the Highway 16 Transportation Action Plan.

Electric car charging stations for Rupert?

The North Coast Regional District heard a presentation proposing a 1,200-km route of electric car stations from Kamloops to Haida Gwaii. The Community Energy Association (CEA) said increasing electric car travel throughout the province could cut down on the amount spent on fuel, reducing transportation costs and greenhouse gas emissions. If the five northern regional districts worked in collaboration, CEA could help them apply for federal grants for the project.

More jobs coming to the port

A 2016 economic impact study commissioned by the port shows 5,400 new jobs are expected to be created by the Port of Prince Rupert in the next decade. Approximately half of the 3,100 jobs created by the port in the past 10 years have been based in Prince Rupert. The study, based on a forecast capacity of 55 million tonnes of cargo in the next 10 years, shows the trend is likely to continue. The average wage in the supply chain also increased from $61,000 to $83,000.

Recovery house proposed for 11th Avenue East

Zoning for a recovery house passed its first reading in city council that would allow for a supportive housing unit on 11th Avenue East for men recovering from addictions.

The nine-bed home would “serve as an interim, safe and supportive home between rehab and mainstream society,” the application stated. The proposal states it will be smoke, alcohol and drug-free while providing a 12-part post-detox recovery program. Healthy living skills will focus on sobriety and repairing relationships during a minimum 90-day stay. A community information meeting will be scheduled for January, then a second reading will be in February.

