WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)

WorkSafeBC fines Stephan Contracting $9.4K after worker injured in Port Clements

The workplace safety organization called it a “high-risk violation”

Stephan Contracting Ltd. was fined $9,430.37 after a worker was seriously injured on a job site, WorkSafeBC stated on Jan. 18.

The fine was imposed on Dec. 22, with the incident happening during the construction of a building extension in Port Clements. A large wooden beam that had been placed on posts and supported with a skid-steer fork attachment fell and hit a worker, WorkSafeBC stated.

According to the provincial workplace safety organization, the employee who was injured was not given enough training or supervision for the task, adding that Stephan Contracting had also failed to identify the hazards and did not do a risk assessment to control the hazards on the work site.

“The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety, a high-risk violation,” WorkSafeBC stated in an email.

Allegedly, Stephan Contracting also did not make sure the mobile equipment was inspected before they used it or that operators were using seatbelts.

The contracting company also did not tell WorkSafeBC about the incident and did not ensure the scene was undisturbed, the safety watchdog explained.

READ MORE: Worksafe hit the village of Port Clements with 16 non-compliance orders

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jagmeet Singh retrenching NDP policy around the needs of the working class
Next story
Sinclar announces temporary curtailment of several northwest B.C. mill operations

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Stephan Contracting Ltd. after a worker was seriously injured on a job site. (Image file)
WorkSafeBC fines Stephan Contracting $9.4K after worker injured in Port Clements

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chrystal Marie Brown for the Jan. 25 Wanted Wednesday post. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Chrystal Marie Brown

“Down” use drives up overdose rate in Terrace and area. (Black Press file photo)
Health authority urges drug testing following surge in overdoses

The Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a male involved in a robbery in Prince Rupert on Jan. 23. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Armed robbery suspect sought by Prince Rupert RCMP