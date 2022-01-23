Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C. ratify new contract

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour

Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour.

It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement.

The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

Teck says in a statement it was pleased to reach an agreement, while the USW bargaining committee says there are great improvements in the contract.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada with annual copper production this year expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

READ MORE: Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Previous story
20-year old N driver goes 200 km/h on B.C. highway, blows engine, gets mom’s car impounded
Next story
‘Special partnership:’ Canadian loan of $120 million welcomed by Ukrainian president

Just Posted

A morning fire on 11th Ave. East had Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP in attendance on Jan. 22. (Photo: Supplied)
Two tenants taken to hospital after morning fire in Prince Rupert

Alex Hogendoorn, has been senior pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church for the past 15 years and likes to shepherd his flock with authenticity and being present in the moment. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our city: Alex Hogendoorn

Drivers can be ticketed for driving the speed limit, if they are not driving appropriately for the road and weather conditions, Const. Gabriel Gravel, of Prince Rupert RCMP said, on Jan. 20. Drivers can be ticketed for driving the speed limit, if they are not driving appropriately for the road and weather conditions, Const. Gabriel Gravel, of Prince Rupert RCMP said, on Jan. 20.
Numerous motor vehicle collisions lead to warning in Prince Rupert

A planned liquefied natural gas facility at Port Edward would use natural gas piped in by Pacific Northern Gas. (Image supplied)
Planned LNG plant would buffer northwest B.C. natural gas rate impacts