Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue was called out to help a hiker left stranded by her group on Rice Lake trail in Vancouver on Sept. 29, 2019. (North Shore Rescue Facebook)
A woman left stranded by her group with an ankle injury along a Vancouver trail is on the mend after another hiker managed to get a call through to 911.

According to North Shore Rescue, the woman was hiking with four others who she met through an online meet up website on the Rice Lake trail Sunday afternoon when they split into two groups: three hikers in the “fast group” and the woman and a man in the slower one.

But at some point, the man left the woman behind. North Shore Rescue said on Facebook that it’s not clear if she was left stranded before or after the ankle injury.

“Thankfully the Good Samaritan who found the injured hiker came across her and was able to get a call out,” the search group said. “This person also helped her down the trail until NSR crews were able access her, provide first aid, and assist her out.”

The search crew was deployed by 7 p.m. to Lynn Headwaters. There, search members encountered the rest of the hiking group, who was “planning on leaving the area and had no plans to phone 911.”

The group was given a long chat about the “very bad, life threatening decision”of not calling for help if someone doesn’t return from a hike.

“Obviously, this is extremely concerning that a hiking group would leave one member behind and had no plans to contact authorities,” North Shore Rescue said.

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

