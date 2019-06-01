Woman taking photos dies in fall off California waterfall

This Friday, May 31, 2019, photo released by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District shows the Eagle Falls at Emerald Bay State Park in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Erin Holland/North Tahoe Fire Protection District via AP)

Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. Water cascades 150 feet (45 metres) from the waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.

Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district says her death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

READ MORE: Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

The woman was not identified.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter