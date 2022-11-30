Woman survives jump into Skeena River

The woman was transported to hospital with no apparent injuries

Witnesses observed a female jump from the Dudley Little Bridge in the area near Ferry Island in Terrace, on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30, RCMP told The Terrace Standard.

Police say the woman landed on an icy, watery area, and was able to stand up and walk with no apparent injuries. Emergency crews tended to the woman who was transported to hospital for further care.

Traffic was halted on the bridge initially as emergency vehicles arrived, causing congestion, then cleared from the bridge down to Ferry Island where the woman was located.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

