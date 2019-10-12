Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

A woman is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Eastside overnight Friday and dragged for several blocks.

The woman was initially struck shortly after 12:30 a.m. while walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street, according to police, when she became trapped under a vehicle.

The driver was not aware of this collision and drove several blocks, to East Hastings and Columbia Street, Const. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media Saturday afternoon. “When the driver came to a stop, he then realized the woman had been struck and dragged.”

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Addison said.

Police are now working to identify the woman.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province
Next story
Long-awaited work begins on the “Dairy Queen building”

Just Posted

Long-awaited work begins on the “Dairy Queen building”

Prince Rupert’s derelict building getting stripped to its bones

Resident uses car to halt CN construction, side track will block access to home

Port Edward resident Dave Norman says he is blocked 12 hours a day

Prince Rupert Fire Department hits the schools for Fire Prevention Week

Two ways out of your house among the focus for the department as they look to keep kids safe

This House will be closed for the season

New safety regulations mean there will be no curling in Prince Rupert this year

ILWU charity golf day brings in big money for local hospital

$20,000 will be going to the Cancer Care Unit upgrade thanks to the Labour Day scramble

COCULLO: Newspapers go beyond the soundbite

Why #newspapersmatter to me #nowmorethanever

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

Most Read