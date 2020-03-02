File File Photo

Woman robbed in west end

Minor injuries in purse robbery

  Mar. 2, 2020
  • News

A 47 year old woman was attacked and robbed of her purse on 9th Ave. West, in Prince Rupert, B.C.

“On February 25 at 10:21 p.m. police were called to a attend a report of a robbery in the 200 block of 2nd Ave W. The victim was taken to the Prince Rupert Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries,” RCMP said in a press release.

The suspect fled the scene and was last observed heading toward 8th Ave W from Dunsmuir St.

The suspect was described as six feet tall, fair skinned, and wearing all black clothing.

RCMP have requested that if you were in the area during this time, and heard or saw anything suspicious that you please contact them at 250-624-2136 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

