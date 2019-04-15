The Independent Investigations Office is investigating after a woman died in Dawson Creek while under arrest. (THE NEWS/files)

Woman dies in Dawson Creek after arrest

Police watchdog investigating after woman arrested and jailed

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed after a woman died while under arrest in Dawson Creek.

RCMP said they arrested a man and a woman on Saturday morning and took them to a holding cell as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the police watchdog.

READ MORE: Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Later on, paramedics were called because of the woman’s “behaviour,” the office said. When they arrived, she went into medical distress and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

The IIO is now investigating whether police played a role in the death.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
