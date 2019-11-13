Woman arrested after assaulting B.C. Nurse

RCMP responded to approximately 98 calls for service during the past week (Nov. 6 to Nov. 12)

On Nov. 6., around 11:20 p.m., the 100 Mile RCMP attended the 100 Mile Hospital for a reported assault. A female nurse in emergency had been assaulted by an attending citizen after the nurse told her she had to wait to speak with the physician, after the initial treatment. No injuries were sustained as a result of the assault. The female suspect was located and arrested by RCMP at her residence and is to appear in 100 Mile House Provincial Court in January.

The investigation is ongoing.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance
Next story
Métis Awareness Week comes to Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

At 55, the former MP will also be eligible for an $82,000 per annum pension

In brief: Former SD52 schools to receive wrecking ball, what’s the deal with CTMN wheels?

Also: City of Prince Rupert upgrading Rushbrook floats

Métis Awareness Week comes to Prince Rupert

The community has plenty of activities planned to build connections and engage residents

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union demand letter of support from SD52 board

Horne encourages public to support the efforts of Prince Rupert’s union

Lights, cords, action!

The stage is set at the courthouse for the Lighting of the Trees next month

Metlakatla “breaking the glass ceiling” with seniors’ housing

Grand opening for Cedar Village Seniors’ Housing in Prince Rupert

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

No four-wheel drive ambulances for the north

Aren’t suitable for paramedics or patients

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Most Read