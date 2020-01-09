Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

A woman wanted B.C.-wide on more than 26 fraud-related charges has been arrested in Richmond, Mounties have confirmed.

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been wanted since July of last year, police said in a news release announcing her capture on Thursday. Esquieres is facing charges – including credit card fraud, forgery and identity theft – alleged to have happened in multiple cities across B.C., with 15 charges originating from Richmond.

Acting on several investigative tips, Esquieres was arrested on Jan. 3, roughly 400 kilometres away from Metro Vancouver, in the 7000 block of Tuc-el-Nuit Drive in Oliver, where she remains in police custody.

“Staying true to form, even at the end, Esquieres attempted to deceive our officers to avoid capture.” Sgt. Gene Hsieh said. “Fortunately, each and every officer on the arrest team, was quite familiar with Esquieres and her modus operandi.”

Esquieres is expected to be transferred to Richmond on Friday and appear in provincial court later that day.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pembina announces expansion for Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal
Next story
High winds and adverse weather lead to ferry delays for North Coast

Just Posted

Pembina announces expansion for Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal

Propane export capacity will increase significantly

High winds and adverse weather lead to ferry delays for North Coast

Northern Expedition routes affected, starting with Skidegate to Prince Rupert

Veterinarian shortage creates pet predicaments

Veterinarian shortage creates problems for pets and owners

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

WEB POLL: Do you think smudging ceremonies should be performed in schools?

B.C. Supreme Court rules Indigenous smudging ceremony not a violation of religious rights

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at Peace Arch border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

Cariboo businesswoman and staff combine talents to help fire-stricken Australia

Courtney Vreeman has designed ‘Australia Strong’ T-shirt, Mandee Beaulieu created wildlife prints

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Terrace Standard reporter says goodbye

Brittany Gervais continues journalism adventure in Alberta

Most Read