Wolves spotted wandering near Charles Hays Highschool in Prince Rupert

The two were seen yesterday, Sept. 5, though there is no sign they have stayed around.

Two wolves were spotted near Charles Hays Secondary School, according to the city of Prince Rupert.

The sightings happened yesterday, Sept. 5, though no further correspondence has been made by the city.

Wolves are generally uninterested in humans, though they have been known to attack dogs in the area.

READ MORE: Attempt to scare the wolf off with bear-bangers fails, but the family pet escapes with no injuries

In the unlikely event people encounter wolves, the B.C. Conservation Office has a few suggestions for staying safe.

  • Keeping dogs on a leash and under control
  • Throwing objects like rocks and sticks
  • Making yourself look big
  • Keeping a healthy distance from wildlife and not approaching them.
  • Having deterrents such as bear spray and bear bangers on hand while in the wilderness.

