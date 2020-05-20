Wolf sightings in the city have Prince Rupert residents concerned. Wolves are becoming more brazen and bold. A wolf is seen in this photo on May 20 on Eleventh Ave. East. and was not deterred away. (Photo: Todd Hamilton/The Northern View)

Wolf warning – numerous encounters

Wolves are becoming more brazen

Numerous wolf sightings and close encounters have Prince Rupert residents worried. The incidents of sightings on May 20, have escalated over the past two days, with the wolves appearing to have become more brazen.

There have been several sightings reported on social media and to the authorities in various areas of the city such as Eighth Ave. East, Eleventh Ave East, McLymont Ave., and Hays Creek Trail. Concern is mounting as wolves are reportedly not being frightened off when yelled at or deterred away.

Prince Rupert RCMP told The Northern View that they had contacted Ministry of Conservation and as of 11 a.m. officers were on route to Prince Rupert.

As reported in The Northern View on May 8, BC Conservation is urging Prince Rupert-area residents to keep a close eye on their pets following increased wolf activity in the past two weeks.

CO Mike Geuze said the Terrace office has responded to reports of sightings and attacks on both cats and dogs. Some pets have gone missing and a few have been confirmed killed.

This time of year Conservation routinely asks the public to remove wildlife attractants to minimize the risk of bear encounters, and is again asking the public to take added precautions for wolves, which are especially attracted to pet food.

“It’s not uncommon to see wolves in Prince Rupert, but now its escalated,” Geuze said. “Almost all of the calls have involved pets. Make sure your pets are on a leash if your taking them for a walk, and bring them indoors at night. We’ve been in the area quite a bit and see a lot of cats and dogs roaming around.”

If you sight a wolf you are asked to call the BC Conservation RAAP Line at 1-877-952-7277 or #7277 on the Telus Mobility Network.

with files from Quinn Bender

 
