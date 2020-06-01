After three days of searching, a wolf has been killed in Port Edward on June 1, 2020, after a senior citizen was brutally attacked in an unprovoked assault. In this photo a gray wolf travels on an old forest road in Washington state. (Black Press file photo: Supplied by Conservation Northwest)

Wolf killed in Port Edward

Samples to be sent to lab. for testing

After almost three days of searching for a wolf that brutally attacked a Port Edward senior citizen, in an unprovoked assault, a wolf has been killed.

Port Edward District Council issued a community update on June 1, on its social media site, regarding the presence of the Conservation Officer Service.

“A wolf has now been killed after reports came in of it being in the townsite this afternoon,” the statement said.

It has not yet been determined if it is the wolf from the attack.

“The COS will send samples to a lab and try to confirm whether this is the wolf involved in the recent attack,” Port Edward District Council said.

Eight conservation officers officers were in Prince Rupert and Port Edward on June 1st, with a crew continuing to be in Port Edward throughout the night on June 1, said the post.

The Northern View has reached out to Conservation Officer Service for comment.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

READ MORE:Search continues for wolf, senior citizen being transferred to Vancouver

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto Raptors’ Ujiri says conversations about racism can no longer be avoided
Next story
Investigations, prosecutions for polluting in Canada down sharply since 2015

Just Posted

Wolf killed in Port Edward

Samples to be sent to lab. for testing

Why I relay

Cancer survivor learns to heal

Prince Rupert woman’s serious injuries after arrest spark police watchdog probe

Prince Rupert woman suffers serious injuries during arrest

Singing and drumming resonate the heart-beat of Cedar Village

Senior citizens gather on balconies to honour COVID-19 workers

Emergency Response and Police Dog teams assist local RCMP in search warrant

Man arrested, drugs and loaded weapon seized

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach urges feds to compensate airline passengers

Letter to transport minister touches on Northwest B.C. tourism operators impacted by COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

New technology is helping battle avalanches near Stewart

The automated avalanche detection system just finished a successful first season

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

Most Read