Wolf attacks hikers and dog on Butze Rapids Trail

Prince Rupert RCMP are urging public to avoid the Butze Rapids Trail until conservation officer deals a wolf that attacked a group of hikers and their dog. (File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP are instructing the public to stay away from the Butze Rapids Trail after a wolf attacked a group of hikers and their dog Friday morning.

Sgt. Dave Uppal said police received a call at approximately 11 a.m. about the incident. RCMP officers immediately responded, reaching the individuals on the trail and are currently in the process of escorting them from the trail.

Uppal said that the trail has been shut down and the conservation officer is currently enroute from Terrace.

“To ensure the safety of the public, we’re asking them to stay away from Butze until the conservation officer has had an opportunity to deal with the situation,” he said.

