BC Ferries’ Kwuna approaching Skidegate Landing on Haida Gwaii on an unusually snowy morning, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo: Bob Jongewaard)

Wintery weather is coming to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Warmer air is expected to bring snow and rain

Snow is on its way, but will turn to rain by Christmas, for Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Enviornment Canada forecasted Dec. 22.

A snowfall warning was issued for the North Coast as a Pacific frontal system brings warmer air and precipitation to the region. Snow will start during Dec. 22 and become heavy at times throughout the evening, Environment Canada stated.

By the morning of Dec. 23, residents could see 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff.

The snow will then transition to rain in the afternoon or evening of Dec. 23, with freezing rain possible.

“Rain falling on snow can lead to localized flooding,” the government website stated, adding that travel conditions will be challenging during this time.

City crews are prepaing for community snow removal for the next couple of days, Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert stated in a press release Dec. 22.

“We also request that residents to do their part in helping City crews make the snow and ice removal process more efficient and effective for plows. You can help by ensuring that vehicles, RVs, boats and trailers are stored on your property and not the roadways while the plows go by, and also by shoveling snow into yards, rather than onto the roadway.”

According to Environment Canada, the high in Prince Rupert on Dec. 22 is predicted to be -6 C and the low during the evening is expected to be -8 C. On Dec. 23 the high and low are both -3 C.

Earlier in the week an Arctic outflow moved through Prince Rupert, leading to bitterly cold temperatures and partially contributing to the city calling a Local State of Emergency after several water mains broke on Dec. 17.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s state of emergency enters fifth day

READ MORE: Temperatures plummet in Prince Rupert

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
