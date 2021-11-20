Winterfest activities include letters to Santa and lighting up the town with an illumination contest during the holiday season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Winterfest illuminates a new look

Letters to Santa, Light up the Town, and a Secret Santa gift

Santa Claus is coming back to Prince Rupert this holiday season in December’s Winterfest which will have a new holiday COVID-friendly look.

Prince Rupert Special Event team is spreading the seasonal cheer with a festive celebration featuring a decorating contest, letters to Santa broadcast on CityWest and a new showcased event — a secret Santa.

“People in the community [will be able] to nominate their neighbours, their family members, people that they are close to and nominate them for a gift,” Ashley Daigle, director on the Prince Rupert Special Events Society, told The Northern View.

The secret Santa suggestions will be open to the public on Dec. 1 through an online format on the Prince Rupert Special Events website.

Pandemic measures may have put some activities, such as the parade, on the naughty list, youngsters won’t miss out on a chance to send a letter, picture or video to the big guy in red.

Parents are encouraged to help type or write up a letter for the jolly old elf through email. Hand-written letters can still be sent via a photo or Submit letters to Santa to: princerupertevents@gmail.com by Dec. 3. Letters and works of art can also be dropped off at The Northern View at 305 Third Ave.

Letters will be read by Saint Nick himself in a CityWest television broadcast during December at a yet-to-be-announced date, as well as many as possible printed in The Northern View on Dec. 23.

Everyone in the region is encouraged to get their glitter and tinsel on to ‘Light Up the Town’ in the best-decorated home, work or business contest.

Residents are encouraged to twinkle the town with lights and festive decorations, then submit photos, through the same email, to the events society. Submitted photos will be posted to the group’s Facebook page to be voted on by the public.

Three winners will be selected and win official bragging rights and a lawn sign naming their decorous efforts to be the third, second or the best in town.

 
