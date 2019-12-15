Kate and Sage Erickson get some warm hot chocolate and warm hugs from Santa Claus at The Winterfest parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Winterfest highlights Prince Rupert’s holiday spirit

Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society’s annual Winterfest

Winterfest 2019 took place last weekend to coincide with Hometown Hockey.

This year’s festivities saw a new addition, with the inaugural Cosplay competition judged by Sean Brown and Rob Gruber.

The winners of the annual Christmas tree decoration at Rupert Square Mall were announced at the Festival of Lights held at the Prince Rupert Court House. First place went to Misty Island Girl Guides, second place was Pineridge Elementary School’s Grade 3 and 4 students, with Rainbow Day Care taking third.

READ MORE: The verdict is in: Hometown Hockey priceless exposure for Prince Rupert

WATCH AND READ MORE: Prince Rupert Seafest Parade 2019

 

Delanie Helin places her ornament next to her cousin’s at the tree decorating contest held at the Rupert Square Mall. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Mom Celeste Sampson helps her son Stephen decorate his daycare’s tree in hopes of winning the contest. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

And Mom Janine Innes helps her son Liam decorate his daycare’s tree. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Annunciation’s choir sang some songs at Friday night’s Festival of Lights where are the trees at the court house were light up. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Bowen Spencer is new to town as of two weeks ago and sure got a festive welcome to Prince Rupert! (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Lottie Anderson, from left, Anne Whittles, Sue Neilson, Hazel Hill and Norma Hidber of the Special Events Society made sure everyone was well fed at the Breakfast with Santa. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Olive Malcolm gets a special moment with Santa at Breakfast with Santa held at First United Church. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Charlotte Hill (left) and Scarlette Higgonson are along for the ride! The cousins got to hang out with grandma Flora D’Angelo at the Civic Centre for the Winterfest Free Skate. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Loki trying out some new moves at Winterfest Ice Skate on Saturday. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jeff Easingwood showing off his photography of Prince Rupert on display at the annual Winterfest Craft and Gift Fair. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s artistic and crafty talent was on display at the annual Winterfest Craft and Gift Fair. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Steve Barre hands Jon Phelan some hot chili as Winterfest winds down with a steamy cook-off. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Santa with helpers Emily McDonald and Samantha Dakin, as he rides through town on his sleigh during the Winterfest parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Damon Clifton and Rupert the mascot are all warm smiles at the Winterfest parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Hans Hagan finally gets to take his zamboni out for a spin. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Silly hats for silly boys Parker, Ryan and Lucas! (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Little Timbit Rowan Storey sporting his hockey swag at the Winterfest Parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Brynleigh Acker (right) proudly marches in the Winterfest parade. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The verdict is in: Hometown Hockey priceless exposure for Prince Rupert

