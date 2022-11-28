A snowplow works to shift snow off of a highway. Environment Canada is forecasting that much of southwestern B.C. could see snow on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Snow forecast Tuesday night, with possibility of freezing rain in some areas Wednesday

Communities in southwestern B.C. will usher out November with a sprinkling of snow, if Environment Canada predictions prove true.

The weather agency is forecasting snow for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast beginning Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to fall heaviest overnight, before turning to rain early Wednesday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, where things will likely be colder, that rain could be freezing, Environment Canada says. It hasn’t made specific snowfall predictions for the region, but says it could be “significant.”

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, up to 15 cm of snow is forecast for inland areas, while coastal communities are more likely to see rain.

Environment Canada is warning the combined rain and snowfall will likely mean poor driving conditions.

Things are expected to improve by midday Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

READ ALSO: A fast track to addiction treatment is coming to Vancouver’s downtown hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEnvironment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnowWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes
Next story
Coroner’s inquest starts into death of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home

Just Posted

After two years with limited Winterfest activities, the annual festival is back Dec. 2 to 4, 2022. In 2020 and 2021, Light Up the Town electrified the city with a community contest for the best lit residence or business.
“Spectacular Mayhem” expected at Prince Rupert Winterfest

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

St. Paul's Lutheran church is hosting two free movie nights in November and December. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert church is hosting two free movie nights

Rupert Rampage double header Nov.25 and Nov. 26 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena. (Photo: supplied)
Rupert Rampage faces a double header on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26

Pop-up banner image