Winter storm warning issued for B.C.’s Coquihalla and Highway 3

Up to 35 centimetres of snow expected to fall on both routes

There is a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Hope.

A statement from Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system is bringing significant snow to the Coquihalla summit today, with the storm expected to intensify this evening.

Accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres are expected near the summit by Tuesday morning. The snow will taper off to flurries by the afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Motorists are encouraged to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Travelers can also check up to date road conditions on the DriveBC website.

