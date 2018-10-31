BC Bus North has made adjustments to its schedule to facilitate safer travel during the winter months. (B.C. Transit photo)

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

BC Bus North is adjusting its schedule along the Highway 16 corridor as winter approaches.

Departure and arrival times between Prince George and Prince Rupert have been changed to ensure that as much of the trips are completed during daylight hours as possible. Proposed changes go into effect Nov. 5.

An Oct. 31 press release states that the changes are intended to improve passenger safety in winter conditions. Routes between Prince George and Valemount, Prince George and Fort St. John, and Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson have also been adjusted.

“Busses are now scheduled to arrive earlier, and waiting times at layover points are being reduced,” the release states.

The leg between Prince George and Prince Rupert will continue to depart each end at 8:00 a.m., but will arrive at 7:25 p.m., 25 minutes earlier. Also, some departure times en route will be earlier, and the scheduled stops in Telkwa moves from the Post Office to the One Stop Shop.

READ MORE: Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

Other changes listed:

Prince George – Valemount: departs at 8:30 a.m. (not 7:00) and arrives Valemount 12:25 p.m. (not 11:05)

Valemount – Prince George: departs Valemount at 1:25 p.m. (not 3 p.m.) and arrives 5:20 p.m. (not 7:05)

Prince George – Fort St. John

  • Schedule times are in Mountain Standard between Fort St. John and Chetwynd
  • Fort St. John terminus moves from 100 Avenue at 100 Street to 99 Avenue at 100 Street;
  • Departure times at most points en route are earlier, reducing overall travel time by one-half hour.

Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson:

  • Schedule times are all Mountain Standard Time, and departure times are earlier.
  • Fort Nelson terminus moves from Phoenix Theatre to the Recreation Centre
  • Fort St. John stop moves from 100 Street and 100 Avenue, to 100 Street at 99 Avenue

To view other changes to the schedule, visit bcbus.ca/schedules-and-fares/

READ MORE: 900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay
Next story
Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

Just Posted

Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

Minister Sims speaks on need for improved connectivity in northern B.C.

Jinny Sims stopped in Prince Rupert as part of a tour promoting a new cell tower in Witset

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Chance to win prizes by taking part in the 31st Halloween festival at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Terror at the Cannery lures in nearly 700 guests

North Pacific Cannery held its fifth annual “Terror at the Cannery” on Oct. 28

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Most Read