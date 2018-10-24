Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

The first significant storm of the season howled into Haida Gwaii on Wednesday.

After noon, a downed tree knocked out power for Tlell, Skidegate and Queen Charlotte. BC Hydro crews repaired the outage, but then had to respond to another affecting Port Clements and then a second one affecting Tlell and Skidegate in the late afternoon.

A Pacific Coastal flight managed to land at Masset Airport at 11:30 a.m., but the afternoon Air Canada flight into Sandspit was cancelled. BC Ferries had to cancel afternoon sailings of the Kwuna ferry between Graham and Moresby Islands.

By 6 p.m., wind gusts of 116 km/h were recorded at the Sandspit Airport.

The southeaster should pass overnight.

Matt MacDonald is a meteorologist with Environment Canada, which placed a wind warning for Haida Gwaii earlier this week, forecasting winds of 80 to 110 km/h and waves of six to eight metres in Hecate Strait. The agency warned there may be some damage to buldings, such as torn off roof shingles or cracked windows.

The storm season typically begins in late September or early October. However, MacDonald said the storm systems have been delayed this year due to a high-pressure ridge over B.C.

“Now that the ridge is dissolving, it’s going to allow for a more regular passing of storms here.”

MacDonald said residents should take the time to make sure they are prepared now that more typical fall and winter storms are expected.

“It’s a good reminder to perhaps review your storm kits,” he said. “Particularly with the potential for power outages on Haida Gwaii.”

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm.

 

On a day like this, flying is strictly for the birds. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

New North Coast veteran association hosting armistice ball

One-hundred years since Armistice Day, end of World War I, to be honoured in Prince Rupert Nov. 3

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

‘Naturally occurring’ anthrax kills 13 bison in northeastern B.C.

Health officials say there is no risk to the public

Most Read