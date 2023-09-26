Winds of up to 110 km expected on northern Vancouver Island, north coast

Environment Canada says winds along B.C.’s north and central coast are expected to be upward of 110 km/h Tuesday morning, but it’s expected to ease early in the day.. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Environment Canada says winds along B.C.’s north and central coast are expected to be upward of 110 km/h Tuesday morning, but it’s expected to ease early in the day.

Wind warnings were issues early Tuesday (Sept. 26) for exposed coastal sections of northern Vancouver Island, coastal sections near Queen Charlotte Strait and Haida Gwaii.

Environment Canada said that in the wake of a frontal system, southeast winds gusting between 90 and 110 km/h were expected, with potential damage to buildings, power outages and fallen tree branches.

READ MORE: Drought makes B.C. more vulnerable than usual to first fall storm

Environment Canada weatherWindstorm