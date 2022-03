A wind warning is in effect for the North Coast and Haida Gwaii. (Black Press file photo)

The North Coast and Haida Gwaii have been issued a wind warning by Environment Canada, on March 29.

Southerly winds of up to 90 km/h are forecast for coastal sections.

A low pressure system will push northward, west of Haida Gwaii, this afternoon and through to midnight when the weather will begin to subside, Weather Canada stated.

Environment Canada weather