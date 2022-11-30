Wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, Prince Rupert and Area on Nov. 30. Temperatures will drop to -16 C overnight the weather agency stated. (Black Press file photo)

Prince Rupert and area woke up to a wind and weather warning issued by Environment Canada on Nov. 30.

The North Coast will experience winds exceeding 90 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 110 km/h possible, the weather agency stated on its website. Winds will be felt through mainland valleys and inlets.

Power outages, damage to property, fallen branches and downed trees can be some hazards that are expected.

The warning issued at 4:23 a.m. extends into the evening hours.

“A low-pressure system over north Vancouver Island combined with a ridge in the B.C. interior will continue to give extremely strong outflow winds through mainland valleys and inlets today. Wind speeds exceeding 90 km/h gusting to 110 are possible. Winds are expected to diminish this evening,” Environment Canada stated.

Temperatures throughout the day will remain steady at around -5 C, with a wind chill of -13. Tonight is expected to be clear with light winds. The northeast can expect 60 km/h gusting to 80 near mainland valleys and inlets this evening. Temperatures will be a low of -9C with a wind chill of -13 C and overnight temperatures will drop to – 16 C.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.