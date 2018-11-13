Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for northern coastal sections of B.C..

The alert warns of southerly winds of 80-100 kilometres per hour began early Nov. 13 in Prince Rupert and are expected to continue into the afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” said the warning on Environment Canada’s website. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

The winds are expected to ease in the afternoon as the weather system passes.

READ MORE: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Strong winds forecasted in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter