The former C&C Wood Products mill will begin producing products again later this month, under new ownership. (Observer file photo)

The former C&C Wood Products mill will begin producing products again later this month, under new ownership. (Observer file photo)

Williams Lake-owned company to restart production at bankrupt specialty mill in Quesnel

President of Kandola Forest Products says he expects to fill 90 full-time jobs by end of year

A Cariboo family is breathing life back into the former C&C Wood Products mill in Quesnel this month.

Kandola Forest Products (KCP) announced it would begin operations at the specialty products mill in late April, starting with 25 employees and ramping up to 90 by the end of the year.

“We see enormous potential in this facility,” said KCP president Neal Kandola, who was born and raised in Williams Lake.

The former C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging Ltd. (WSL) filed for bankruptcy on June 2, 2020 just days after shutting down May 29, 2020. The mill had been operating since 1977, most of that time as a family-owned operation, employing 185 at its height.

“Some of these employees have been out of work since the shutdown,” Kandola said.

In 2020, a group called the Quesnel Investment Corporation (QIC) purchased the bankrupt mill. QIC announced an agreement to sell the mill in March of 2021 and still own the logging division.

“We are confident that we will restore the sawmill as a successful, stable, long-term employer and operator in the City of Quesnel, given the thoughtful and thorough due diligence we undertook in considering our purchase,” Kandola said in a statement. “Over the coming years, we will be exploring further investments that will increase our employment numbers to greater than previous peak numbers.”

“We have some of the best fibre in the world in the Cariboo,” he said.

The mill manufactures engineered wood, interior wall paneling and shiplap, and mass timber glulam products for the home renovation market, which was, until the bankruptcy, sold at Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Aside from having a niche, high-in-demand product for the market, former C&C Wood Products also had a secure timber supply. Kandola did not comment on who holds that timber supply.

The Observer will be touring the mill on April 19.

READ MORE: Former C&C facility will re-open soon

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec and Ontario impose travel restrictions to slow surging virus variants
Next story
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Just Posted

BC CDC mapping for the week ending April 4, shows a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases to 27 in Prince Rupert down 45 from the week prior. (Image: BCCDC)
Sharp decline in Prince Rupert COVID-19 cases

Prince Rupert lab-confirmed cases are down 62.5 per cent in one week

Blair Mirau, Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society CEO, is seen in a hydroponic greenhouse the society purchased in 2020 to promote food stability and local supply. (Photo: supplied)
Three P.R. organizations partner to develop food distribution network

$167,000 grant awarded to GSN, PRDCC and Ecotrust Canada to strengthen food supply chains

Food security and local production were topics at the April 12 public hearing to discuss new zoning bylaws and new OCP bylaws in Prince Rupert. A shipping container-style hydroponic growing unit in Whitehorse on July 26, 2020 is similar to one purchased by the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society for local food production. (Photo: Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Food security and local production were growing concerns at city held public hearing

No provision in new zoning bylaws and new OCP for urban agriculture zones in Prince Rupert

Members of Prince Rupert Rotary Club gave back to their community on April 15 by providing a facelift to the city's gateway at McClymont Park. (Photo: K-J Millar)
Acts of Kindness Day being honoured in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Rotary Club is encouraging acts of kindness all week long

A ball balances on the rim. New basketball court surfaces and nets will be installed as part of the McBride Street Multi-sport Court Redevelopment project to which Pembina donated $20,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Nothing but net for $20,000 Pembina donation

McBride Street multi-sport court redevelopment project in the planning

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. to open up AstraZeneca vaccines for all people 40+, set up clinics in hot spots

A total of 13 neighbourhoods and communities will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. The federal government unveiled spending plans to manage the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course for a post-pandemic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Job supports and vaccine manufacturing also on the list

The former C&C Wood Products mill will begin producing products again later this month, under new ownership. (Observer file photo)
Williams Lake-owned company to restart production at bankrupt specialty mill in Quesnel

President of Kandola Forest Products says he expects to fill 90 full-time jobs by end of year

Most Read