An election tussle has now erupted over the long-dismantled Skeena Cellulose pulp mill on Watson Island, shown here in a 2013 photo. (File photo The Northern View)

An election tussle has now erupted over the long-dismantled Skeena Cellulose pulp mill on Watson Island, shown here in a 2013 photo. (File photo The Northern View)

Wilkinson, Horgan tagged over pulp mill file and legal battle

Case dates back to attempt to re-open closed Skeena Celluose pulp mill

A years-ago abortive attempt to re-open an aging pulp mill on Watson Island has surfaced in these last days of the provincial election campaign with both the NDP and the BC Liberals trying to attach the names of each others leaders to what turned out to be a protracted legal saga.

At issue is the purchase by a Chinese-owned company called Sun Wave in the mid-2000s of the closed Skeena Cellulose pulp mill and its property under a promise to restart operations of what was once a key economic driver in Prince Rupert and in communities east along Hwy16.

That re-opening never happened and after a lengthy legal and expensive battle between the City of Prince Rupert and Sun Wave over unpaid property taxes, the City, in 2018, took complete possession of the property.

The events featured in an Oct. 17 news conference held by Stikine NDP candidate Nathan Cullen and North Coast NDP incumbent Jennifer Rice in which they said BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson worked on the re-opening plan when he was employed by the former BC Liberal government in 2005 and 2006 and then, when in private legal practice, represented Sun Wave in its court case with the City of Prince Rupert.

Part of the re-opening plan agreed to involved a tax holiday granted Sun Wave by the City of Prince Rupert.

“When Sun Wave backed out of the bad deal Wilkinson put together, he cashed in and helped the company sue the taxpayers of Prince Rupert,” Cullen said in a release.

“He looked out for himself and BC Liberal donors, and the people of Prince Rupert paid the price.”

The NDP release was accompanied by supporting documents indicating companies involved with Sun Wave donated $15,000 to the BC Liberals.

It also stated the legal case cost the City of Prince Rupert $3.5 million.

In response, a BC Liberal statement said NDP leader John Horgan worked for the NDP government of 1991-2001. During that period Skeena Celluose slid into bankruptcy and the NDP government of the day, in an effort to keep the mill functioning, “spent $500 million on the mill and drove it into the ground.”

Following the NDP government’s defeat in 2001 by the BC Liberals, the mill was closed, placing the assets and property into a position that Sun Wave made the deal for its purchase.

The BC Liberal statement also defended Wilkinson’s hiring by Sun Wave to be its legal representative.

“Andrew Wilkinson was a practising lawyer when he represented Sun Wave, not a public servant, and they had the right for fair legal representation,” the statement said.

“The NDP is trying to vilify him for doing a job that he was hired to do and it’s quite a stretch to blame him for the Watson Island pulp mill fiasco.

“The BC Liberals also worked to secure an LNG plant for Prince Rupert but that was decisively rejected by Jennifer Rice and the NDP.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case
Next story
Aftermath of building fire

Just Posted

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Office of the Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs demand NDP leader John Horgan remove Cullen as the NDP candidate in the Stikine riding.

An election tussle has now erupted over the long-dismantled Skeena Cellulose pulp mill on Watson Island, shown here in a 2013 photo. (File photo The Northern View)
Wilkinson, Horgan tagged over pulp mill file and legal battle

Case dates back to attempt to re-open closed Skeena Celluose pulp mill

ANBT 2021 is still in the planning, Peter Haugan event organizer said on Oct. 13. In the 2020 ANBT, Hydaburg’s T.J. Young drives along the baseline against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston. Hydaburg would defeat P.R, but fell to New Aiyansh in the next round. (The Northern View file photo)
All Native Basketball Tournament 2021 still in the planning

“If we cannot run it with our fans, we cannot run the tournament” - Peter Haugan

BC Liberal Party candidate for the North Coast Roy Jones Jr. will hold virtual face-to-face meetings for North Coast communities on Oct. 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Liberal Candidate Roy Jones Jr, will meet constituents virtually

Face to face conversations will be held on Oct. 18 for North Coast communities

Steven Helin and Kayla Robinson lost everything they owned in a fire in Prince Rupert downtown core on Oct. 5 affecting three businesses and more than 10 rental units. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Aftermath of building fire

Flames of ruined hope

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Most Read